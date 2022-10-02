 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Dullness is mushrooming in America

  • 0
LTE

Marlowe, Josef Conrad’s narrator in “Lord Jim,” reflects, “It’s extraordinary how we go through life with eyes half shut, with dull ears, with dormant thoughts. Perhaps it’s just as well; and it may be that it is this very dullness that makes life to the incalculable majority so supportable and so welcome.”

Two leading causes of America’s mushrooming dullness: Our federal government’s growing Big-Brother control — numbing middle-of-the-night, anti-Christian FBI attacks — plus government checks stunting return to work; “forgiving” wealthier students’ loans; bureaucratizing, thus dumbing down, formal education — sexualizing students while not understanding their branches of government. Who knows spending $million at $1.00 per second, 24/7, takes 10 days; 32 years for $billion; 32,000 years for $trillion?

Consequently, since 2020 Progressives/Democrats, along with some “uni-party Republicans,” casually tossed in an additional inflation-exploding $10+ trillion of debt ($30+ trillion now). America’s annual income? $3.5+ trillion.

People are also reading…

All middle/low class Americans want are freedom of family, faith, safety, equality of opportunity (not equity-equal outcomes), and a beautiful, respectful culture. Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party, unimpeded, buys our politicians and land, steals our technology, freely scatters kid-killing fentanyl and societal division. Like your dullness?

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defeat the problems

Defeat the problems

Patriot, one who supports their country. There were 45,222 deaths by firearms in 2020. There were 96,779 drug overdose deaths in 2020. These p…

We'd be better off with Trump

We'd be better off with Trump

One of the biggest witch hunts in U.S. history is going on right now. The Democrats are trying railroad Donald Trump because they are afraid o…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News