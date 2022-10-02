Dullness is mushrooming in America

Marlowe, Josef Conrad’s narrator in “Lord Jim,” reflects, “It’s extraordinary how we go through life with eyes half shut, with dull ears, with dormant thoughts. Perhaps it’s just as well; and it may be that it is this very dullness that makes life to the incalculable majority so supportable and so welcome.”

Two leading causes of America’s mushrooming dullness: Our federal government’s growing Big-Brother control — numbing middle-of-the-night, anti-Christian FBI attacks — plus government checks stunting return to work; “forgiving” wealthier students’ loans; bureaucratizing, thus dumbing down, formal education — sexualizing students while not understanding their branches of government. Who knows spending $million at $1.00 per second, 24/7, takes 10 days; 32 years for $billion; 32,000 years for $trillion?

Consequently, since 2020 Progressives/Democrats, along with some “uni-party Republicans,” casually tossed in an additional inflation-exploding $10+ trillion of debt ($30+ trillion now). America’s annual income? $3.5+ trillion.

All middle/low class Americans want are freedom of family, faith, safety, equality of opportunity (not equity-equal outcomes), and a beautiful, respectful culture. Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party, unimpeded, buys our politicians and land, steals our technology, freely scatters kid-killing fentanyl and societal division. Like your dullness?

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls