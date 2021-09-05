Drop the Columbus name from high school

Granted, discovery of America, an important event. Columbus or a Viking first? But atrocities committed by Columbus' party cannot be overlooked. Abuse of indigenous people, slaves to finance a second voyage, and removal from governorship in America due to horrendous conditions allowed cannot be ignored. He died in prison time for his actions and inactions.

Columbus should not be honored in naming my Catholic high school. “Just Faith" classes informed me Catholics too long are complicit if not condoning treatment of non-Caucasian human beings.

It's high time we acknowledge Catholic ancestors “feet of clay.” I protest continued reverence for persons like Columbus who did not practice the Christian values taught in my Catholic school, prep-seminary, and Catholic college education.

Why do I just find out about this in my 70s? In my grade school years Columbus was a hero. When did parents tell you the truth? Columbus shouldn't qualify for our thanks due to his undoing of anything good he accomplished. White generations disparagement of fellow human beings is what he models for us. I vote Columbus name no longer be given to my high school alma mater.

William Hustedde, Eagan, Minn.

