Don't wonder where freedom went when it's gone
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR



LTE

I’ve been through a number of elections, been a 42-year member of American Legion Post 285 in Parkersburg and lifetime member of AMVET Post 102 in Aplington. I am disappointed in the decline of both posts, Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, our churches, Eagles, Elks and all other organizations that used to support and assist those who need it. Those who still participate are aging, which could/will mean these helping organizations will disappear.

We have allowed government to step in for us.

Responding to letters to the editor, I don’t believe Gov. Reynolds is making decisions “because she knows better.” She consults with a team of medical professionals and makes a decision from gathered input. The governor has not told anyone “you can’t wear a mask.” She has stated she trusts Iowans to make their own choice. To me that means freedom, and my right choice for me.

Every day the government takes away a little more of our freedoms. Yes, we all have responsibilities in whatever we do or what ever choices we make. Remember it’s not always somebody else’s fault.

Wake up! Get involved! Or don’t wonder where it went when it’s gone!

Dave Dreyer, Parkersburg

