Don't understand vote

No matter where you live, higher prices are impacting us all. At both the national and state level, Republicans have failed to raise the minimum wage or to provide worker protections that would allow everyone who’s employed to receive sick pay and, thus, keep their jobs when they need to care for themselves or a loved one. Republicans in Congress refuse to extend the child tax credit, which kept millions of people – including children – out of poverty, or they refuse to raise wages so folks aren’t living paycheck to paycheck.