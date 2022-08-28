 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don't understand vote

No matter where you live, higher prices are impacting us all. At both the national and state level, Republicans have failed to raise the minimum wage or to provide worker protections that would allow everyone who’s employed to receive sick pay and, thus, keep their jobs when they need to care for themselves or a loved one. Republicans in Congress refuse to extend the child tax credit, which kept millions of people – including children – out of poverty, or they refuse to raise wages so folks aren’t living paycheck to paycheck.

Republicans are quick to blame higher wages and stimulus money for inflation. It isn’t true. Corporate greed, labor shortages and transportation bottlenecks bear most of the blame. However, Republicans like Ashley Hinson would rather blame the president and pander for votes than work to find solutions to put more money in our pockets.

Her concern isn’t helping Iowans in a time of need; she is more concerned about blaming the other political party. I don’t understand why Ashley Hinson voted against the Inflation Reduction Act to lower costs for Iowans, including prescription drug prices. Why would you vote against lowering prescription costs and capping insulin prices for seniors?

Sherry Kiskunas, Waterloo

