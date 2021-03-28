Don't teach anti-Americanism in schools

The following is the text of a prepared statement I have signed and returned with a donation to the Christian Action Network in Forest, Va.

“I am opposed to having the curriculum called “Black Lives Matter” taught in the public school system of my district. Furthermore, I do not want my tax dollars spent to promote hatred toward white people, traditional family values, American democratic values, capitalism, free enterprise, Christianity, police, or our Founding Fathers. I do not want our children taught how to change their gender, how to become gay and transgender activists, or how to become violent revolutionaries and riotous protesters.”

Recommended reading: "The Federalist Papers"; "The Politically Incorrect Guide to Communism: The Killingest Idea Ever" by Paul Kengor; "The Devil and Karl Marx" by Paul Kengor; "Manifesto of the Communist Party" by Karl Marx; "American on Trial" by Robert Reilley; "Columbus and the Crisis of the West" by Robert Royal; "10 Books that Screwed up the World and 5 Others That Didn’t Help" by Benjamin Wiker; and "The Politically Incorrect Guide to Socialism" by Kevin Williamson.

Roger Smith, Waterloo

