LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Don't reward GOP legislators for their stupidity

I recently saw a T-shirt that read, “Stupidity Kills; But Not Fast Enough.” This sure seems appropriate for Iowa and a lot of other states, all led by a Republican administrations.

It is hard to understand such callousness. What besides stupidity would lead Republicans in the Legislature and government to pass and sign a bill that makes it illegal for schools to make mask wearing mandated by the individual schools?

Stupid doesn’t mean unintelligent, but it is a denial of reality to the degree that it harms one’s survival. “Chronic stupidity is not the result of injury or genetics; it is a learned behavior.” (Harpers, September 2001).

My dictionary defines stupid as “worthless, cowardice and viciousness.” So, please don’t reward stupidity by re-electing these people who passed this bill to our legislative and governor.

Richard Burger, Cedar Falls

