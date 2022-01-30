 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Don't punish addiction with prison

  • 0
LTE

Our state as a whole needs to really look into how our taxpayer dollars are being spent, especially amidst this pandemic and workforce shortage. I am a nonviolent, drug addict caught in a judiciary system that would rather send someone to back to prison then try to help them deal with the things creating the problem. I have been on parole for over a year, maintained employment at a company that's considered an essential part of our economy, volunteered over 80 hours in the community, yet still struggle with addiction and for this the best recourse of actions due to admitted errors on my part is to put me back in prison? A prison system that is 23% overcrowded and rampant with COVID-19? With parole/probation officers with so many clients it is understandably hard to be intimate with every client's situation, but that's your job. I should be treated with the same respect as any other citizen regardless of my past and given an opportunity to be a productive part of society.

John Brackin, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republicans don't respect the vote

Republicans don't respect the vote

I’ve been seeing a lot of keyed-up statements from Iowa’s Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks trying to convince us i…

Biden's first year was a mess

Biden's first year was a mess

A few years after TV became common in most homes there was a talent show hosted by Arthur Godfrey. The lyrics of one of the popular songs at t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News