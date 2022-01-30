Don't punish addiction with prison

Our state as a whole needs to really look into how our taxpayer dollars are being spent, especially amidst this pandemic and workforce shortage. I am a nonviolent, drug addict caught in a judiciary system that would rather send someone to back to prison then try to help them deal with the things creating the problem. I have been on parole for over a year, maintained employment at a company that's considered an essential part of our economy, volunteered over 80 hours in the community, yet still struggle with addiction and for this the best recourse of actions due to admitted errors on my part is to put me back in prison? A prison system that is 23% overcrowded and rampant with COVID-19? With parole/probation officers with so many clients it is understandably hard to be intimate with every client's situation, but that's your job. I should be treated with the same respect as any other citizen regardless of my past and given an opportunity to be a productive part of society.