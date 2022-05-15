Don't let private companies use eminent domain

A recent decision by the Iowa Utilities Board has made it possible for employees of Summit and Navigator pipelines to ignore state of Iowa trespass laws and enter private property without permission from the owner to conduct surveys, soil sampling and geological studies. This is direct violation of property owners' rights, and begins a slippery slope in the loss of property we hold dear. This is a privately owned company, which has provided our elected officials with huge campaign funds from our governor on down. They will attempt to use eminent domain to take privately owned land for a tax break given by our federal government to the largest oil company in the world, know on the stock exchange as Black Rock. You may perceive this as no effect on you but an environmental accident with this plan will affect everyone. Please tell our representatives: Do not allow private companies to use eminent domain for their profit, and protect property owners' rights today.