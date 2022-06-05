Don't let Democrats distract you

To distract from the many failures of Biden/Harris, Democrats attack thinking people of racism and paranoia. The Courier recently printed one of these diversions as an op-ed piece which accused conservatives of promoting a crazy replacement conspiracy theory.

In reality, this is a Democrat theory, which they embrace. In 2002, “The Emerging Democratic Majority” was published. In 2016 “Brown Is the New White” made the NYT best-seller list. Clinton's chief of staff and adviser to Obama, John Podesta, endorsed the book. In 2015 Biden said starting in 2017, “fewer than 50% of the people in America ... will be white European stock,” and that this demographic change would be good for Democrats.

So, liberals have been talking about this for decades. It's revealing that Democrats are lying about this and yet again resort to accusations of racism to silence their critics. Bottom line, don't be distracted. Remember Biden's failures in November and vote accordingly.

Denny McGeough, Cedar Falls

