Don't let contrarians set public policy

Some folks are contrarians. Contrarians are people who enjoy disagreeing with and going in the opposite direction of the prevailing, widely accepted thought and practices on a variety of issues. They sometimes go to great lengths to find contrarian experts to prove their contrarian views are right, spawning misinformation and conspiracy theories in the process. Nothing necessarily wrong with that, except when contrarians get political control and present false information as truth, then set out to force others to follow their misguided practices. This can be especially harmful when they negatively impact a wider community like a city, state or even a country.