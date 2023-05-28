Let's don't forget our friends in Jerusalem. With Israel just celebrating Jerusalem Day, we have to remember Abraham and Sarah were given the keys to watch over Jerusalem for the world. It's Israel's job to make sure all of us on Sarah's side of the family have access to our Temple Mount. I have been fortunate to go up there, so I know Temple Mount's importance for all us on Sarah's side of the family. Without Israel, Jerusalem would not exist. I sign my name as a friend of Israel.