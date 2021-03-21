Don't coerce workers to get vaccine

Currently, there is an experimental pharmaceutical treatment being coerced on Iowa employees. The carrot being dangled in front of them is their job, careers, and livelihoods. The choice to take the COVID vaccine should be personal, with no strings attached. This is especially true when limited amounts of chronic health conditions were included in the initial trials for the emergency use authorized vaccines, and none of them have proven to effectively block transmission of the virus as outlined in their published trial data. However, what's been demonstrated is a decrease in participant symptoms during the eight-week trial period.