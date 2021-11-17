Don't buy into the climate change hoax

It feels like beating a dead horse, but since the public is inundated every day with misinformation about humans, CO2, and fossil fuels causing global warming/climate change, some of us must persist in giving facts before our great country is intentionally destroyed from within.

Currently, Democrats and some Republicans are working as fast as they can to pass a slush fund in their $1 trillion infrastructure bill. It's Bernie Sanders-crafted $3.5 trillion reconciliation package has lots of kickbacks to their political supporters. Also a great focus is on intentionally destroying thousands of industries and millions of jobs related to oil.

We are constantly told the lie that the current period on Earth has unprecedented warming. Yet scientific data shows that the Earth has been much warmer throughout its history than today. There have been several lengthy warming periods that were clearly natural.

What should we call journalists who intentionally spread misinformation that will destroy the lives of millions while silencing and seeking to destroy anyone who disagrees with the radical left policies? Isn't the enemy of the people an appropriate term for those who repeat the lies?

Dave Smith, Waterloo

