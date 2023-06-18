To all Iowans and Gov. Kim Reynolds: Our legal system assumes that the accused/indicted is innocent until proven guilty with evidence. Also, in our legal system, no one is above the law. And the laws apply to everyone equally. Believe in our legal system.

“This is a sad day for America, and it is difficult to see where we go from here — particularly as President Biden has also been accused of the same thing the DOJ is prosecuting former President Trump for. 2024 can’t come soon enough.” Iowa Gov. Reynolds.

I find it sad that Reynolds does respect the rule of law and our legal system. Governor, have you read the indictment? I have. Citizen Trump will have his day in court and be judged by a jury of peers. If the evidence shows he broke the law he will be convicted, just as anyone else would be for breaking the law. It’s also sad that she doesn’t understand the difference of situation of federal documents found at Vice President Mike Pence’s and President Biden’s homes. Both individuals have worked with the authorities to return the documents. Trump did not!

Tim Murphy, Waterloo