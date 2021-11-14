 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Domestic tranquility is sorely lacking

LTE

Drafted by the constitutional convention in 1787 the Constitution defined the United States of America and among many goals was to insure domestic tranquility. Really? Read any headline today and you will not see domestic tranquility, quite the reverse. States thumbing their nose at Washington, a Senate and House of Representatives filled with career politicians, some too old to deal with 2021 problems, and some too young to respect the history of this country.

Let us begin anew by not electing nonperforming headline grabbers, and those who abuse the amendments to our Constitution such as the first and second amendments.

The abuse of these two amendments have led us into gun violence, false facts and vicious name calling. It appears the churches have left the room along with most elected politicians. That leaves us, cousin, and no one else to clean this mess up. Vote like you mean it.

Bob Black, Waterloo

