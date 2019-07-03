{{featured_button_text}}

RACHEL DRAY

CEDAR FALLS --- Most know me as an advocate for about 20 years fighting the stigma and misconceptions on mental illness. I experience many of these due to my own depression/anxiety.

I started working at Target/Cedar Falls store. It paid better and I am enjoying it. Sure it wasn’t a non-profit and the term “corporate” scares me. I had a lot of anxiety due to employees who were younger and faster. I would be devastated to lose it.

This is a triggerer and put me into a depressive episode. I told some co-workers, “I just didn’t want to live anymore.” Later, I was called in the office. My co-worker(s) voiced concern to management. Instead of them trying to fire me, they provided me information, got all of my family and a friend’s phone numbers just in case.

Then another day, I failed to arrive on time. They called my husband and Hudson police for a “welfare check.” I spoke to the officer explaining I thought I started later. It was all for nothing or was it?

When I got to work I said, “thank you and I am sorry.” I praised them for doing the right thing and apologized for being late.

