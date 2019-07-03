RACHEL DRAY
CEDAR FALLS --- Most know me as an advocate for about 20 years fighting the stigma and misconceptions on mental illness. I experience many of these due to my own depression/anxiety.
I started working at Target/Cedar Falls store. It paid better and I am enjoying it. Sure it wasn’t a non-profit and the term “corporate” scares me. I had a lot of anxiety due to employees who were younger and faster. I would be devastated to lose it.
You have free articles remaining.
This is a triggerer and put me into a depressive episode. I told some co-workers, “I just didn’t want to live anymore.” Later, I was called in the office. My co-worker(s) voiced concern to management. Instead of them trying to fire me, they provided me information, got all of my family and a friend’s phone numbers just in case.
Then another day, I failed to arrive on time. They called my husband and Hudson police for a “welfare check.” I spoke to the officer explaining I thought I started later. It was all for nothing or was it?
When I got to work I said, “thank you and I am sorry.” I praised them for doing the right thing and apologized for being late.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.