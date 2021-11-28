Doing the right thing is nonpartisan

Rep. Ashley Hinson and the Republican Party were given the opportunity to take the moral high ground, rising above the hypocrisy they see in the Democratic Party and justifiably vote to punish Rep. Paul Gosar for his words-cannot-begin-to-describe post, but chose not to because they claim Democrats are hypocrites. Here’s the thing -- right and wrong do not have a party affiliation. It would seem that the better course is to just do the right thing and by your actions, condemn the hypocrisy you claim in others. Others may disagree, but I believe we elect individuals to public office to do the right thing. That has to take precedence over party affiliation. The vast majority of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives failed to do so. Unfortunately this has not been the first time, nor will it likely be the last that political leaders will fail to do the right thing when given the opportunity.