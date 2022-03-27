 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Dogs have their place, and it's not in stores

So I don't hate dogs. Dogs are fine. However, recently quite a few people in Walmart and one in Hy-Vee (Cedar Falls), have had their dogs with them. Just for fun. These obviously were not support dogs. For example, one woman in Hy-Vee had her fancy little foo foo dog riding in the cart. And another woman had her pit bull in Walmart and was having a hard time controlling it. Is this really what its come to now? I have to worry about being bitten inside Walmart? Or some unsanitary dog in the cart where I put my food? Is banning anything wrong now because someone might be offended? Wow. You know what? I have rights too.

Liz Ferris, Waterloo

 

