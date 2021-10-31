Does anyone think Doonesbury is funny?

Now, if Doonesbury "comic" strip creator Gary Trudeau makes a Trump face out of his round, spikey virus character, he can kill two birds with one stone. He can display his seething hatred of Trump and give his COVID fear a nod at the same time. Now he’s mocking dead conservative “broadcast colleagues” I’ve never heard of, who have evidently succumbed to COVID. I don’t read him, but like to scan for the word “Trump” (who seems to be living in his brain, rent-free), just to see if he’s still dependent on him for material.
Do even leftists think his strip is funny, or even wryly humorous? Does the hate he spews ever make you feel good after reading it? I think not. At least I hope we haven’t fallen that far into the pit of divisiveness.
Carol Petersen, Reinbeck