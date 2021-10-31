 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Does anyone think Doonesbury is funny?

  • 0
LTE

Now, if Doonesbury "comic" strip creator Gary Trudeau makes a Trump face out of his round, spikey virus character, he can kill two birds with one stone. He can display his seething hatred of Trump and give his COVID fear a nod at the same time. Now he’s mocking dead conservative “broadcast colleagues” I’ve never heard of, who have evidently succumbed to COVID. I don’t read him, but like to scan for the word “Trump” (who seems to be living in his brain, rent-free), just to see if he’s still dependent on him for material.

Do even leftists think his strip is funny, or even wryly humorous? Does the hate he spews ever make you feel good after reading it? I think not. At least I hope we haven’t fallen that far into the pit of divisiveness.

Carol Petersen, Reinbeck

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lessons from Deere strike of 1986

Lessons from Deere strike of 1986

My memories of the 1986 Deere/UAW strike are still fresh for some of the worst days. After a few weeks Deere corporate decided to come to Blac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News