Does anyone think Doonesbury is funny?

Now, if Doonesbury "comic" strip creator Gary Trudeau makes a Trump face out of his round, spikey virus character, he can kill two birds with one stone. He can display his seething hatred of Trump and give his COVID fear a nod at the same time. Now he’s mocking dead conservative “broadcast colleagues” I’ve never heard of, who have evidently succumbed to COVID. I don’t read him, but like to scan for the word “Trump” (who seems to be living in his brain, rent-free), just to see if he’s still dependent on him for material.