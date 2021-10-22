 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Do your research and then vote

  • 0
LTE

Our joint communities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls have an important date Nov. 2. We will chose mayors and council members to lead us forward or who will reverse our city's accomplishments. I am concerned for both cities. I am a 40-year resident of Cedar Falls who raised a family, enjoyed a career, and values what the committed city staff worked hard to accomplish: a thriving downtown, new construction for housing and schools, safer roads, trails for walking and biking and more. Our city staff has demonstrated its ability to lead with a focus on the future. I am deeply concerned that the rancor and misinformation floating around both Cedar Falls and Waterloo threatens the vibrancy in both cities and their ability to move ahead. Focusing on the issue of fire safety delivery in Cedar Falls, and what emblem should be on police uniforms in Waterloo, will not help us meet the challenges of the future! Learn the facts, check out candidate positions through websites, attend debates and forums and then acknowledge that voting for candidates willing to work together and focus on the future is vital, now more than ever. And then, go vote for them!

Lauri Young, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID agenda is not about health

COVID agenda is not about health

The CDC profits off vaccine patents. Its “nonprofit” foundation is funded by Big Pharma. Bill Gates, a primary benefactor to The World Economi…

The carnage on the highways

The carnage on the highways

A citizen just carrying a gun or knife is no reason for the cops to shoot the citizen. I’ll bet the citizen did not initiate that new policy o…

Biden is the real threat to freedom

Biden is the real threat to freedom

The principles of democracy — capitalism, free enterprise, human and civil rights, fair elections, free press and speech, inclusiveness, and e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News