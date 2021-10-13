Do you miss Trump yet?

Are you missing President Trump yet? It’s only been 10 months, but President Joe Biden has taken the greatest country ever and turned it into a place that people just shake their head at. He put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the southern border, but neither of them will visit. They said the border was secure, although more than 200,000 illegals came across in September and may be twice that many in October. A poll was taken in the spring that said as many as 68 million people would come to this country if the border remains open. With cities falling apart, thousands of homeless people and military veterans needing help, roads and bridges failing, schools going from very good to very bad and President Biden giving billions of our military equipment to the Taliban, can we really afford to solve all of the world's problems? Our Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid programs are already going broke. The liberal/socialists in charge of our country just say “not to worry, it’s only money."