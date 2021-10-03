More of what we are seeing:

For the first time ever, a medicine’s ineffectiveness is being blamed on those who haven’t taken it.

It’s not the government’s job to protect my health. It’s the government’s job to protect my rights. It’s my job to protect my health. When you trade liberty for safety, you end up losing both.

If you believe the Bible, which says God created only one race (from Adam), then you cannot believe “critical race theory”

A recent conversation -- daughter asks, “Mom, what is hypocrisy?” Mother says, “Claiming that health care is a basic human right, while saying the unvaccinated should be denied health care.”

We have lost our spiritual equilibrium and reversed our values.

What is found in Holy Scripture (Isaiah 5:20,21)? “Woe to those who call evil good.”

Do we want more “woe”?

Dave Smith, Waterloo

