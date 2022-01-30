Do the right thing, look out for one another

This week I am blissfully spending time with my son and his family in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on the birth of my third grandchild. As a health professional, I am used to wearing a mask and started wearing my face shield when the Black Hawk County COVID rates went up in addition to be vaccinated and boosted so I would know I was doing what I could to prevent the spread of COVID to anyone, especially my three grandchildren under 5.
I mentioned my week is blissful, not just because I am with my son and his family, but also, everywhere I go, people are masked. It's not controversial here. People just know it's the right thing to do. I am glad my grandchildren are growing up in a community that looks out for each other, including the youngest. I hope our Waterloo/Cedar Falls community can see the benefit of looking out for each other and just do the right thing.
Interesting fact, the COVID positivity rate here (Wastenaw County) is half of what it is in Black Hawk County.
Jody Streicher, Cedar Falls