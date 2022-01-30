Do the right thing, look out for one another

This week I am blissfully spending time with my son and his family in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on the birth of my third grandchild. As a health professional, I am used to wearing a mask and started wearing my face shield when the Black Hawk County COVID rates went up in addition to be vaccinated and boosted so I would know I was doing what I could to prevent the spread of COVID to anyone, especially my three grandchildren under 5.

I mentioned my week is blissful, not just because I am with my son and his family, but also, everywhere I go, people are masked. It's not controversial here. People just know it's the right thing to do. I am glad my grandchildren are growing up in a community that looks out for each other, including the youngest. I hope our Waterloo/Cedar Falls community can see the benefit of looking out for each other and just do the right thing.