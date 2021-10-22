 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Do I miss Donald Trump? Definitely not

  • 0
LTE

In answer to a question posed in a recent letter, let me respond:

No. I do not miss Donald Trump.

He is an immoral, unethical, unfaithful, unchristian, un-American, blow-hard and liar. He took raging credit for things, no matter how little he had to do with it, and sometimes when he had nothing to do with it. He refused to take responsibility for anything wrong, no matter how much he had to do with it.

He is a failed businessman. You don’t declare bankruptcy six times, walk away with the cash, and leave a lot of little people holding the bag. That is a successful opportunist, not a businessman.

Now, he is perpetuating a lie about the election he lost just for his own gain.

No. I do not miss Donald Trump.

Rick Johnson, Waverly

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID agenda is not about health

COVID agenda is not about health

The CDC profits off vaccine patents. Its “nonprofit” foundation is funded by Big Pharma. Bill Gates, a primary benefactor to The World Economi…

The carnage on the highways

The carnage on the highways

A citizen just carrying a gun or knife is no reason for the cops to shoot the citizen. I’ll bet the citizen did not initiate that new policy o…

Biden is the real threat to freedom

Biden is the real threat to freedom

The principles of democracy — capitalism, free enterprise, human and civil rights, fair elections, free press and speech, inclusiveness, and e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News