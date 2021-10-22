Do I miss Donald Trump? Definitely not

In answer to a question posed in a recent letter, let me respond:
No. I do not miss Donald Trump.
He is an immoral, unethical, unfaithful, unchristian, un-American, blow-hard and liar. He took raging credit for things, no matter how little he had to do with it, and sometimes when he had nothing to do with it. He refused to take responsibility for anything wrong, no matter how much he had to do with it.
He is a failed businessman. You don’t declare bankruptcy six times, walk away with the cash, and leave a lot of little people holding the bag. That is a successful opportunist, not a businessman.
Now, he is perpetuating a lie about the election he lost just for his own gain.
No. I do not miss Donald Trump.
Rick Johnson, Waverly