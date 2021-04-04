

Do better, Iowa

We are native Iowans and products of what was one of the finest educational systems in the USA! After West High we attended UNI, ISU, SUI, and one of us the Carver College of Medicine. It has been disappointing and sad to observe from afar the decline in education and rise in political conservatism! Now the secretary of state wants Pelosi to know Iowa will set the rules for Iowa elections. Iowa can through numerous devious and odious measures limit, restrict, and eliminate the voting rights of minorities that may not vote for those of us in power. A sad commentary for a state we were once very proud to be from! This used to be a state with the highest literacy rate in the nation. Other states would come to Iowa and recruit its Iowa-trained teachers. Our three children having grown up in California all graduated from the University of Iowa. Iowa can do better!