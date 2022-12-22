 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dispose of your dog's trash

LTE

Dog owners, I appreciate that you pick up your dog poop. However, leaving it in those little bags in parks is not smart. You are just as bad as when you litter bottles and cans. Take it with you and dispose of it in your trash.

Mark Bohner, Tripoli

 

