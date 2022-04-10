Discrimination against white men is pervasive

Will America remain free, safe and prosperous? If yes is the answer, we will have to elevate our national debate far above the current pattern. There are many serious conversations we need to consider.

How about one? The expansion of pervasive discrimination has been a shocking violation of more than seven decades of effort. That effort is to end segregation and move forward an integrated America with opportunity for all. In federal and state government agencies, and a growing number of corporations and associations, being white is a liability. Being a white male is a guarantee of discriminatory treatment. We are in the process of repudiating Martin Luther King Jr.'s call for focusing on the content of our character rather than the color of our skin. None of this has been supported by the American people. It has been imposed by a militant minority of radicals who believe in discrimination based on race.