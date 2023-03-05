I was very disappointed by your decision to use your front page to publicize a Waterloo strip club and an R-rated movie about a strip club (Feb. 22). As someone whose life was drastically impacted by sexual addiction, I see this selection as far from benign entertainment news. A story such as this makes it that much more difficult for the many who are struggling with compulsive sexual thoughts and behavior. Further, you are normalizing “adult” behavior to any younger readers who might pick up the paper. Please use your paper for important stories that educate and edify.