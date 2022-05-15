 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

'DIng' was right about the environment

LTE

Jay N. “Ding” Darling, the noted conservationist and Pulitzer-winning editorial cartoonist, was right. He understood that if we abuse the land and its harbored wildlife, we will have less to pass on to our children and grandchildren. Wildlife habitat that is destroyed and soil that erodes away are lost forever.

While these truths are still relevant, climate change from increased atmospheric carbon dioxide has made farming practices even more important today. If farmers are focused solely on crop yields, they can expect a future with lower crop productivity caused by more soil washing down the Mississippi and the effects of higher temperatures, increased rainfall, more severe storms, and longer and more severe droughts.

However, farmers can reverse these trends if their goals include protecting their soil by employing practices such as diverse cover crops, no-till planting, crop rotation, and rotational grazing. Healthy soils should not only slow erosion and be more resilient to the effects of a warming climate but also have the potential of capturing 40 percent of the total annual carbon emissions that we all emit.

Farmers have important choices to make, and government needs to help them make choices that help us all.

David Voigts, Jesup

 

