Differentiate between opinion and fact

When I was writing my thesis for my master's degree, I was required to support my theory with current research published in peer-reviewed professional journals that contained a quantity of data from a variety of authors and researchers in the area that were valid sources of information. That was the only way I could prove that my theory was legitimate.

It was a wonderful exercise in fact-finding which has become useful to me as I wade through the sludge of the talking heads on TV and social media. In order to know whether or not to believe all the bits of information (or misinformation) out there, we should be asking ourselves whether the content they are preaching is truly accurate. We need to be able to differentiate between information that is only opinion and that which has the necessary facts to support it. We also need to be sure that those professing it as fact have the background and expertise to make their statements valid and disqualify that which is merely politically based.