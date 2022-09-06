Did Trump leak classified info to Putin?

The excellent guest editorial by Steve Corbin in the Aug. 15 Courier brings out the fact that our elected lawmakers represent "their party, places where their election funding comes from (especially Republicans), and Trump" instead of the citizens. How much more will Trump have to do before the Republicans dump him? They are like cowards afraid of their Fuehrer. Hitler was an expert on inciting his followers to do violence. History is repeating itself in the U.S. If Biden had lost the election there wouldn't be any mad attacks, riots, threats and lies going on. Remember how "pal-sy" Trump was with Putin? When the Russians went into Ukraine, Trump said "Putin sure is a smart man." Does anyone wonder if highly classified material was leaked to Putin?