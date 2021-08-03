'Devout' Catholic politicians wouldn't support abortion

Joe Biden ran for president in 2020 frequently describing himself as both a “devout Catholic” and a staunch advocate for tax-funded abortions. Asked to address the glaring contradiction between those polar opposites, Biden responded: “It’s a private matter.” There’s nothing “private” about tax dollars. Nancy Pelosi was recently asked to explain why she supports ending the Hyde Amendment, which forbids tax dollars for abortion. Her response began with, “Well, as a “devout Catholic,” but ended defending abortion tax dollars saying: “It’s about fairness.” Pelosi’s own archbishop, Salvatore Cordileone, minced no words in responding.

“The right to life is fundamental. … To use the smokescreen of abortion as an issue of health and fairness to poor women is the epitome of hypocrisy: … What about giving poor women real choice, so they are supported in choosing life? This would give them fairness and equality to women of means, who can afford to bring a child into the world. It is people of faith who run pro-life crisis pregnancy clinics; they are the only ones who provide poor women life-giving alternatives. … To them I say: You are the ones worthy to call yourselves “devout Catholics!” Amen.