Despite the risk, America should confront Putin

In 1945 the world said never again. And yet it happens again and again. When Russia invaded, I took as naïve people that wanted a NATO no-fly zone because they did not realize what that meant: direct conflict with Russian pilots and World War III. I was wrong. It is time for NATO to exert the alliance's full strength to stop Vladimir Putin and put an end to his invasion. I am aware of the consequences, and at this point, the world must act with blunt force to contain Putin and destroy his military capability in Ukraine. Then immediately admit Ukraine, Finland, and Sweden into NATO. Allowing Putin free rein to subjugate sovereign nations is far worse than the alternative. The risk of a nuclear exchange is real, but to stand by while Russian forces move close to NATO is dire.