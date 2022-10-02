DeSantis issues mandates, embraces federal welfare

One has to believe that one of Republicans' favorite human traffickers (the other being, Greg Abbott), Ron DeSantis, will never be voted for again by Republicans.

Why, you ask? For starters, he can't secure his border from tropical storms, and, true to form, he then is going to traffic his storm into neighboring states for them to deal with.

Second, and perhaps most important, the Human Trafficker is putting mandates into place, mandating evacuations. What about freedom, eh, folks?

Third, he said today that he has the toughest building codes (big government regulations) in his state.

Fourth, the Human Trafficker is actually listening to the federal government and its scientists, namely the National Weather Service. Republicans know that all government scientists are always wrong and that they lie.

Finally, the Human Trafficker said today that he will be working with FEMA and President Biden, hoping to secure big government welfare from them.

Yes, indeed, friends, the Human Trafficker is in trouble, as we all know that Republicans oppose all of these measures.

Joe Priebe, Cedar Falls