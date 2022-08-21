Democrats will do anything to get Trump

When President Trump first came into office powerful Democrats called him an “illegal president" and said they would never accept his presidency. Rep. Maxine Watters and others said they would make his life so miserable that he would resign. They started before he was even sworn in. With the help of the ultra-liberal mainstream media, the FBI, the Justice Department, the IRS and liberal/socialists all over the country they almost succeeded, but they underestimated Donald Trump and his supporters. It was soon apparent that our country had a two-tier justice system. The Democrats/socialists were held to one standard while President Trump and his supporters (or as Hillary said, “the deplorables") were held to a much higher one. In other words, get Trump and his followers at any cost, don’t worry about the Constitution. This is exactly what they have been doing for almost six years. Hillary Clinton illegally deleted 33,000 e-mails and Joe Biden, his son, Hunter, and brother, Jim, all profited from Joe's position as vice president. Why haven’t they been charged? Hillary Clinton just laughs. She knows that she is on the right side of a two-tier justice system and can get by with anything while anything goes as long as they get rid of Donald Trump and his band of “deplorables." The stench coming out of Washington, D.C., is unbearable.