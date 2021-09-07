Democrats will crush the middle class

It is hard to know where to start as there is so much wrong with what is happening to our country and our freedoms. Our open borders allowing hundreds of thousands in, unvetted and untested for COVID while insisting on pushing a shot on us that not all of us agree with.

Afghanistan is a tragedy which need never have ended the way it did due to our poor leadership. The loss of 13 patriotic men and women was an untenable and unacceptable disaster. I haven't seen the mainstream media show the billions (of dollars worth) of arms we left the Taliban nor other atrocities committed before or after we left. Worst, we left Americans and interpreters behind trusting this terror organization to be compassionate?

This administration and its exorbitant spending will crush the middle class and our private business. If they took all the money from all billionaires/millionaires it would not amount to the $4.5 trillion the Democrats are pushing as a budget. So obviously the middle class will be carrying the burden. Republicans definitely have culpability as they don't seem to have the stamina to fight back. It will take our young warriors. Peace through strength.

Sandy Doyle, Cedar Falls

