 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrats telling lots of 'Big Lies'
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Democrats telling lots of 'Big Lies'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

The "Big Lies(s):

1. No crisis at the border.

2. Spouting white supremacy for every social ill.

3. Systemic racism (ditto above).

4. Police are the problem.

5. Equity equals equality.

6. Dr. Seuss bad, Cardi B good.

7. # Believe all women.

8. Biden mental faculties.

9. Gun laws will make us safer.

10. Protests vs. violence in major cities.

11. Voter suppression.

12. Green jobs.

13. Biden’s son and China connections.

14. Mainstream media and social media objective.

That is enough for now.

Chris Simenson, Dunkerton

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News