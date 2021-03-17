Democrats telling lots of 'Big Lies'

The "Big Lies(s):
1. No crisis at the border.
2. Spouting white supremacy for every social ill.
3. Systemic racism (ditto above).
4. Police are the problem.
5. Equity equals equality.
6. Dr. Seuss bad, Cardi B good.
7. # Believe all women.
8. Biden mental faculties.
9. Gun laws will make us safer.
10. Protests vs. violence in major cities.
11. Voter suppression.
12. Green jobs.
13. Biden’s son and China connections.
14. Mainstream media and social media objective.
That is enough for now.
Chris Simenson, Dunkerton