Democrats should seize the opportunity June 7

Iowa Democrats should seize this opportunity.

Finally, after years of using an antiquated, unfair, and awkward system to select a candidate for office, Democrats can vote using a primary election process rather than a caucus procedure. So I hope they take full advantage of this opportunity.

Attending a caucus meant you had to show up on one specific night and spend hours trying to organize people by groups. Then it meant trying to get an accurate hand vote numerous times. Last election cycle it meant that the Iowa Democratic Party would takes weeks to get an accurate count to report.

The caucus process was very discriminatory against older voters and voters who had handicaps. It also discriminated against people who could not physically be there whether it be due to time conflicts or the barriers of getting into caucus locations.

So check where to vote June 7, use absentee ballots, or take advantage of early voting. It has been said that this vote is just as important as the election night vote. The more representative of the general population the nominated candidate is, the more likely that candidate could beat their Republican challenger. Vote and be represented.

Steve Wikert, Cedar Falls

