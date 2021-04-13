Democrats policies are insane

The Democrats in Congress knew that to impeach Donald Trump was unconstitutional and not to have the Supreme Court justice there presiding was unconstitutional. The insanity of this is they wasted a whole week when they could of been working on COVID-19 relief. Another insane idea of the Biden administration is to stop the building of the oil pipeline and thousands will be laid off and in other states end fracking. We will no longer be the No. 1 oil producing country in the world. We will end up buying our oil from our enemies. How insane is that? The insanity of allowing illegals into our country without being tested. The border states should demand that illegals be tested before entering the United States.