Democrats no longer the party of segregation
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Democrats no longer the party of segregation

Six decades ago, I was a Republican, supporting Bob Ray, then the longest-serving Iowa governor. At that time Southern Democrats -- a force, not a political party -- were experiencing their last gasps. Their efforts extended back into the 19th century, campaigning for slavery in the new western states. Their final leader was Robert Byrd from West Virginia, a past exalted cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan and U.S. senator who died in office after 50 years opposing civil rights legislation. Over the years I found myself voting for more Democrats than Republicans, although I had no desire for identity with the Southern Democrats. I was surprised when I saw recent efforts to blame current Democrats for segregationist comments of past Southern Democrats. Obviously, there is no relationship between the views of current members of the Democratic Party and the obsolete views of the Southern Democrats. Finally, I do not know how friendly Joe Biden and Robert Byrd were. I know Byrd renounced his racial views before he died. Maybe they became friends. That sounds like what Biden might want.

Ned Ratekin, Cedar Falls

