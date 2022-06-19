 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Democrats' January 6 hearings fizzle

What was supposed to be a big “bang" turned out to be nothing but a little “fizzle.” The Democrats have been promoting the coming of new information about the Jan. 6 "insurrection" that happened 18 months ago, something so big and new that the country would change dramatically. Instead, the people listening to the sham committee meeting were so bored they couldn’t turn it off quick enough. There was nothing new, but there were still a lot of questions that remain unanswered. Questions like: When are they going to release all of the videos that were taken during the break-in so everyone can see for themselves exactly what happened? If the Capitol building was so easily penetrated what would keep heavily armed terrorists from wiping out the entire Congress? If Speaker Pelosi is in charge of the building safety, why won’t she testify under oath. So many questions and so few answers!

Jerald Bartlett, Waterloo

 

