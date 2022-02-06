Democrats have the reverse-Midas touch

It seems everything that Joe Biden and the Democrats have touched turns into a disaster. Afghanistan, the border crisis, inflation and high gas prices. Joe Biden cared more about Russia having its oil pipeline than the American oil pipeline. Shutting down the pipeline was one of stupidest things things Joe Biden did. We were energy independent and now we buy our oil from Arab countries at a higher price. Inflation is caused by all the spending on a bunch of woke stuff that American people don't want. It's time we vote out the Democrats in 2022 and 2024 vote out Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.