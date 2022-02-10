Democrats' energy policies are disastrous

In reference to the guest column, "Reynolds, GOP ignoring climate threat," by Joe Bolkcom in the Jan. 31 Courier:

Mr. Bolkcom states Gov. Reynolds’s policies guarantee more costly storms. He fails to mention Democratic policies ensure continued climate change while causing record-breaking inflation. Biden’s attempt manage climate change is selective in punishing the USA, while having a blind eye to the rest of the world. As he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and halted new energy leases, he waived U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany.

As Biden caused America to lose energy independence gained under President Trump, he failed to note China, the world’s largest coal producer according to CNN Business, produced “more coal than ever in 2021.”

Thanks to Biden the average price of gasoline in Iowa has gone from $2.36 per gallon in 2020 to current price of $3.16 per gallon. Energy prices ripple through the economy affecting transportation, food, housing, clothing, heating, air conditioning and so much more. Due to Democratic energy policy, Iowans will be paying billions more in 2022. Maybe Mr. Bolkcom doesn’t remember gas lines of the 1970s. The Biden administration has set America up for energy blackmail. Thank you President Joe and the Democratic Party.

Theodore Lederman, Waterloo

