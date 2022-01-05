Democrats continue drift toward communism

The party of FDR, Harry S. Truman, JFK, et al., continues its drift toward the tenets of communism, whose doctrine is founded on the principles of the so-called dialectic materialism taught by Karl Marx. This doctrine proclaims the existence of only one universal reality formed by blind and hidden forces, which through natural evolution is transformed into plants, animals and men. By the same token they claim human society is nothing but an appearance or form of matter which gradually evolves and, through an inexorable need and a perpetual conflict of forces, tends to a final synthesis: a classless society.

This system has no place for the very idea of God; there is no difference at all between spirit and matter, soul and body; the soul does not survive after death, nor is there any life after this one.

The communists, insisting on dialectic materialism, maintain that men are able to hasten the conflict that will lead to the final synthesis. This is why they strive to promote class struggle by exacerbating antagonisms among social classes.

Roger Smith, Waterloo

Gregory Hoekstra's recent letter (Dec. 26) to the editor compels refutation.

Hoekstra states: "Abortion is about the birds and the bees." The phrase "birds and bees" suggests a creative act. Abortion, by definition, is destructive.

Hoekstra acknowledges the humanity of an unborn child while simultaneously defending abortion. He culminates this dichotomy with the rhetorical statement: "I must be a defender of killing a human being."

Despite Hoekstra's generalizations, there are women for whom having an abortion is as inconsequential as discarding the day's garbage. And there are men traumatized to learn that a partner chose abortion rather than carrying the child to term.

I passionately oppose legislation legalizing abortion; however, my opposition is not, as Hoekstra implies, grounded in a demonization of women who've chosen abortion. I oppose the legalization solely because I revere life.

Marcia Bauer, Waterloo

Jan. 6th is the anniversary of the worst domestic terrorism attack against the United States of America. One year later Donald Trump still lies about the election he lost by 74 electoral and 7 million popular votes. He still hasn’t been jailed for the Trump riot and failed coup attempt.

After a year of investigations, and arrests of more than 700 thugs, terrorists, and traitors, very few in the GOP have the courage to stand up for the Constitution and against an attempt to replace democracy with dictatorship. What Trump attempted and failed at succeeded in 1930s Europe when fascists and Nazis seized power. These fine folks later murdered millions.

We now know while the “stormtrumpers” attacked the Capitol, repeated attempts were made by those close to Trump for him to go on television and call off his attack, yet he he did nothing for hours. The lives of every federally elected official, including Vice President Mike Pence, were put into jeopardy.

Trump only cares about himself and power and will lie, cheat, and steal to get it. He should be arrested for sedition and obstruction, or exiled to Russia. People like him should be kept as far from power as possible.

Russell Broadway, Waterloo

