Democrats choose Marxism over liberty

I presume we have all had those times, moments, when we realize we have disappointed ourselves — sold out our values: honor, dignity, civility, mutual respect. That’s why I really feel sorry for any solid people who are still Democrats: Their party has sold them out, no longer represents their values: love of country, tradition, family, faith, work, love of neighbor and self. How? The party has chosen globalist Marxism/communism over American liberty and individual freedom.

To understand Marxism, know Karl Marx’s values: “Thus heaven I’ve forfeited, I know it full well. My soul, once true to God, is chosen for hell.”

— "The Pale Maiden”

“With Satan I have struck my deal. He chalks the signs, beats time for me, I play the death march fast and free.”

— “The Fiddler”

January 29, 2015: The chairman of the National Committee of the Communist Party USA [makes] the critical point that American Communists are eager to work with the Democratic Party to advance modern communist agenda and achieve communist goals.

Dec. 14, 2021: Sen. Blumenthal delivered a speech praising winners of the annual “Amistad Award,’’ an event affiliated with the Communist Party USA.

December 16, 2021: The National Committee of the Communist Party USA announces an alignment with the Democrat Party. Well, Roger White?

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

 

