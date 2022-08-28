The Democrats are the problem.

The Democrats have never been more out of touch with reality – they continue to focus on passing wasteful spending packages, ruining America’s position on the world stage, and pushing their woke, big government agenda. Meanwhile, the issues that Iowans care about right now all stem from the dire state of the economy – the record high inflation, negative economic growth and unaffordable gas prices at the pumps. So, where’s the Democrats' legislation to fix that at? Where’s their solution for the problem they caused?

All they continue to do is pass wasteful spending packages, throwing your hard-earned money out the window. By no means is this a solution, and Iowans see right through it. My solution is to vote for Representative Hinson and take back the House this November. I know, with Pelosi and Schumer out, we’ll have a better chance than ever at restoring the economic prosperity we once had in Iowa and across the country.

Isaiah Dvorak, Independence