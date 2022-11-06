Republicans are running on crime and inflation, but what are their plans for combating crime and inflation? They have none. What they do have are plans for ending democracy.

First they deny that President Biden won the 2020 election. Then they sow distrust by proclaiming that if they don’t win, it is due to fraud. Then they file baseless court cases and if they don’t win there, the courts aren’t fair. This led to thousands of people attacking the Capitol, threatening to kill Vice President Pence, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress. Republicans are doing it again in 2022. Democracy is on the ballot Nov. 8. The only way to stamp out this lunacy and save our constitutional democracy is to defeat these Republicans.