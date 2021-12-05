Democracy is a gift to the people

During this time of removing statues of historical icons, rewriting history to suit the opinion of small groups of citizens, we must remember it is our hard-fought democracy that allows all of this and without it there would not be freedom of speech or assembly. We would not be blessed with the KKK, New Black Panthers, neo-Nazism, Qanon, cancel culture, woke, Nation of Islam.
It is well to remember democracy is a great gift to the people of the United States and not to be frittered away in dead-end thinking or actions.
As Forrest Gump said, "Stupid is as stupid does."
Bob Black, Waterloo