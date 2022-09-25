 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Defeat the problems

LTE

Patriot, one who supports their country. There were 45,222 deaths by firearms in 2020. There were 96,779 drug overdose deaths in 2020. These people will not be supporting their country any longer.

If you study past civilizations most were destroyed starting from within. The enemies of the United States revel in the horrific numbers I have given.

Cannot we, the people, see this and take the path to defeating the problems before us rather then placing blame, fighting among us?

Take it from someone who knows, time moves quickly, and the time is now.

Bob Black, Waterloo

