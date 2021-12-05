 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

Deere workers should by company's stock

Deere has settled its contract for the next six years. Now is the time for the employees to enhance their bargaining power for the next contract. If every employee would use their 401k plan and invest in Deere stock, and then for board meetings and contracts, proxy their shares in one pool. In time they would have pretty good leverage to influence the direction of contract talks, work conditions, and executive salaries. You would also enhance your retirement and have pride in ownership in a very good company. You can live day to day or make yourself a better future.

James Cole, Dow City

